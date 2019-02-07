Traffic and travel: Motorway collision creating havoc for motorists Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A collision on the M1 west bound is creating problems for morning motorists. According to TrafficwatchNI the collision happened just after J9 Moira. A queue on the motorway They advise motorists to pass with care and to "expect delays". Traffic and travel: Appeal for motorist caution after horses escape onto road