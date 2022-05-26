Traffic and travel: ‘Pride of the Bann’ Band Parade could bring ‘traffic disruption’ - tributes paid to crash victim Paul McLarnon

In a statement they say that motorists are being advised of “possible traffic disruption” on the evening of May 27 due to a parade.

According to the Parades Commission website a total of 50 bands are taking part in the ‘Pride of the Bann Flute Band’ parade.

They say the parade will leave Coleraine Showgrounds at 8pm.

It will take the route of Ballycastle Road, Station Gates, Railway Road, Kingshead Street, Long Commons, Newmarket Street, New Row, Church Street, The Diamond, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Slip Road, Killowen Street, Water Street, Old Bridge, Circular Road, Union Street, Station Gates and Ballycastle Road.

The PSNI say they expect the parade to end at 11.45pm.

They ask motorists to follow diversion signs and the local traffic management plan.

Earlier tributes were paid to tragic 61-year-old man crash victim Paul McLarnon who died as a result of a three vehicle collision on the Cookstown Road in Dungannon on Tuesday 24th May.

Paul McLarnon.

Mr McLarnon was from the Antrim area.

In a statement the PSNI say that Mr McLarnon died as a result of his injuries after his blue Ford Ka was in collision with a red Toyota Yaris and a lorry at around 8.20pm.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1474 24/05/22.

On social media St John Ambulance Antrim posted: “Paul McLarnon, volunteered within our unit. He left St John in 2017 after serving a number of years in Antrim Unit.

Queue of traffic

Our condolences to Pauls family on this sad occasion. Sadly Paul died, 24th May 2022.”

A death notice on Funeral Times says that Paul, from Greenview Avenue in Antrim, will be sadly missed by his fiance Gwen Martin and his siblings Barney, Freddie, Anthony, Robert, Mary B, Bernadette, Margaret, Christine, Kevin and Sarah.

It adds that funeral arrangement will be released later.

Another friend posted: “Saddened and shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Paul McLarnon. He was such a gentleman and loved sending his photos from around the town into the page. Thoughts are with his fiancee Gwen and all his brothers and sisters and extended family. Gone too soon ”

Earlier Belfast International Airport have asked tyravellers to allow extra time for their journeys to their site after a traffic collision near the entrance.

A post on Twitter says: “@belfastairport there has been a road traffic accident close to the airport entrance and the road is currently blocked. Please leave extra time for your journey”.

The PSNI also issued a caution for those hoping to travel to the airport.

“Motorists are advised that there are delays in the Airport Road area of Crumlin this afternoon near the international airport due to a road traffic collision,” they said.

“The road is not closed, however, traffic is building and motorists are advised to leave extra time for their journeys or take another route if possible.”

Greysteel.

Earlier the PSNI confirmed that a man and a woman died yesterday in separate traffic collisions.

Police confirmed that a woman has died following a road traffic collision on the Newcastle Road, near Drumaness, outside Ballynahinch.

The collision happened yesterday around 3.30pm.

Inspector Campbell said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance, received and responded to a report of a collision at 3.30pm.

The road remained closed for some time but has now reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 877 24/05/22.”

McGrath: Drumaness ‘in shock’ following fatal road accident

SDLP South Down MLA, Colin McGrath, has described a community ‘in shock’ today following the tragic death of a woman in a fatal road collision on the Newcastle Road.

He said: “People in Drumaness are in shock this morning after a collision on the Newcastle Road yesterday has resulted in the death of a woman.

“My thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and also with those who have sustained serious injuries.

“Emergency services responded rapidly and I want to thank paramedics and police who worked hard to help people at the scene.”

AND police have also confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision on the Cookstown Road in Dungannon on Tuesday 24th May.

The collision, involving a blue Ford Ka, a red Toyota Yaris and a lorry, happened shortly after 8.20pm on Tuesday evening.

A man, aged in his 60’s, who was the driver of the Ford Ka, was treated at the scene but sadly died from his injuries.

The road remains closed at this time whilst enquiries into the collision are conducted.

Drivers should also be aware that road closures today throughout NI:

* U1362, Bachelors Walk, Portadown, - Road Closure - From Bridge Street to 200m from Bridge Street - temporary Road Closure to part of Bachelors Walk, Po Police are currently dealing with a collision close to Drumaness on the Newcastle Road, Ballynahinch rtadown to facilitate essential work by NIE - diversions are in operation - estimated delays of up to 5 minutes

* B17, Cloyfin Road - Coleraine - lane closure from Junction with Ballysally Road to Junction with Maple Drive for installation of drainage pipes - closure to operate: Continuously, traffic control to operate, delays expected - work being carried out by DFI Roads Contractors - estimated delay of

* A6, Belmont Road - Antrim - lane closure from 500m West of Junction with A522 Belfast Road Roundabout to 100m West of Junction with A522 Belfast Road Roundabout - lane Closure required for VRS Repairs. - closure to operate: Daily - 2 Way Traffic control to operate, delays expected - work being carried out by DFI Roads Contractors - estimated delays of up to 5 minutes

* Riverdale Park - Ballyclare - lane closure from Junction with Ballycorr Road to 200m South of Junction with Ballycorr Road - lane Closure required for NIE Line Work - closure to operate: Off-Peak Only - 4 Way Traffic control to operate, delays expected - estimated delay of up to 5 minutes

* B53, Liminary Road - Kells - lane closure from Junction of Main Street to Junction of Ballee Road East - Lane Closure required for TRR, Sub Duct possible Excavation, Blowing Fibre & Splicing - Closure to operate: Daily - Work being carried out by Fibrus - Estimated delay Up to 5 minutes

** B18, Toome Road - Ballymena - road closure - From No.15 Toome Road to Toome Road Junction of Queen Street - Road closure required for BT Openreach frame and cover works - Closure to operate: Continuously -

Alternative Route Via: Queen Street - Waveney Road - Galgorm Road - Tullygarley Road - Antrim Road - Balle Road West - Cromkill Road - Work being carried out by BT - Estimated delay Up to 5 minutes

** M22, M22 & A6 Westbound carriageway - Antrim - lane closure from Staffordstown Road Overbridge to Brecart Roundabout - Lane Closure required for Verge Maintenance - Closure to operate: Daily - Work being carried out by

DFI Roads Contractors - estimated delay Up to 5 minutes

** A6, West Bound Onslip M22, Antrim, - Road Closure - (at M22 Junction 3) From and to M22 Junction 3 - Road closure required Verge Maintenance. - road closure to operate: Daily - alternative Route Via: M22 Junction 3, B183 Moneynick Road, Drumderg Roundabout - Work being carried out by DFI Roads Contractors - Estimated delayo over 15 minutes

** A6 & M22 - Antrim Eastbound Carriageway, Antrim, - Lane Closure from Brecart Roundabout to Staffordstown Road Overbridge - lane Closure required for verge maintenance - closure to operate: Daily

