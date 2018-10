Motorists are being asked to avoid the Old Carrick Road in Newtownabbey after a serious collision.

A post on TrafficwatchNI said there had been a "collision at the junction of Old Carrick Road/Farm Lodge Road, Greenisland. Avoid if possible".)

Traffic

Another post frpm PSNI Trafficwatch added: "Police and Fire Service are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the old Carrick Road, Newtownabbey. Please avoid the area if possible, a number of diversions are in place. "