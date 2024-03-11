Traffic and Travel: Single road collision closes Co Armagh road - diversions in place
Road users are advised the Legacorry Road, Richhill is closed following a single vehicle road traffic collision.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A PSNI statement adds that diversions are in place and asks motorists to seek alternate routes for your journey.
Meanwhile traffic is becoming busy in the following areas:
- A12 Westlink Eastbound from Grosvenor Rd towards M2 York St.
- A2 Sydenham Bypass from M3 Lagan Bridge towards Dee Street in the Bangor Direction.