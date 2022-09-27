Traffic and travel: Sydenham bypass blocked after crash - Co Tyrone road remains closed after serious collision
Police are advising motorists that the Sydenham By-Pass, at the junction of Dee Street towards Bangor, is currently blocked due to a two vehicle road traffic collision this morning.
This will particularly apply to motorists making their way to work and school.
Motorists are being asked to “please seek an alternative route for your journey”.
Meanwhile motorists are also being advised that a Co Tyrone road remains closed after a serious collision last night.
Motorists are being advised that the Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy remains closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision.
The collision happened last evening.
At the time motorists were asked to see alternative routes for their your journey.
And this morning, in a Tweet, on TrafficwatchNI: “CoTyrone -Road users are advised that the A5 Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision, between Ballygawley and Aughnacloy.
"Please allow extra time and seek alternative routes for your journey. (06:12)”
Last evening, also in east Belfast, PSNI made motorists aware of a fallen tree on Parkway between Knocknagoney and Belmont Rd.
It was one of a number of fallen trees blocking roads around Northern Ireland.
Hours later the tree was lifted and the road cleared.
A post from Trafficwatch NI said: “In #Belfast we have a report of a fallen tree on Parkway between Knocknagoney and Belmont Rd.
One lane currently blocked - Road users should approach with caution until we can have a crew attend.”
