Traffic and Travel: Traffic collisions creating queues for motorists
A broken down car on the inner lane of the M1 just after leaving the A12 Westlink is creating problems for motorists.
TrafficwatchNI are advising to take extra care in the area.
And, it has emerged that the Falls Road citybound at the Cemetery before Whiterock Road, is now down to one lane following an earlier road traffic collision.
The recovery of the vehicles involved is underway.
In Enniskillen, traffic signals at Queen St/ Castle St/ Wellington Road are ALL OUT.
Road users should approach with caution until engineers can attend, say TrafficwatchNI.
Meanwhile, in the Greater Belfast are, traffic remains busy on the following routes:-
- leaving the M2 at Nelson Street