Traffic: Broken down lorry on Westlink creating delays for motorists
A broken down lorry is obstructing lane 1 of the A12 Westlink City bound just after the Clifton St off slip.
According to @TrafficwatchNI, Breakdown is causing delays for M2/M3 bound traffic and traffic leaving the M1 at Broadway as a result of the "pinch point".
Motorists are asked to please allow more time for your journey.