Traffic: Broken down lorry on Westlink creating delays for motorists

A broken down lorry is obstructing lane 1 of the A12 Westlink City bound just after the Clifton St off slip.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:17 GMT
According to @TrafficwatchNI, Breakdown is causing delays for M2/M3 bound traffic and traffic leaving the M1 at Broadway as a result of the "pinch point".

Motorists are asked to please allow more time for your journey.

