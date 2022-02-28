Traffic collision closes Belfast road - motorists asked to avoid area
The Craigantlet Road outside Dundonald is closed between Ballysallagh Road and near Whinney Hill following a road traffic collision this morning (Monday, 28th February).
A statement from the PSNI advises motorsts to avoid the area and seek other routes.
