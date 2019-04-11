Traffic delays: avoid these roads this morning

There are delays this morning around Castledawson, on the M1 and on the Westlink in Belfast.

There are long queues again this morning on the A6 from Castledawson through to the Brecart roundabout and then again from around the Lismacloskey Road though to Moneynick, BBC NI reported.

Expect the usual rush hour queues on the Westlink and on the Sydenham Bypass while traffic’s also busy on the Ormeau Road in Belfast from the Park Road towards the city centre.

The M1 has delays from J7 at Sprucefield to just after J6 at Saintfield Road then traffic gets busier again closer to the city centre with queues from J3 at Blacks Road to J1 at Broadway

A crash at J9 at Moira on thne M1 has been quickly cleared to the hard shoulder but drivers can expect some knock on delays heading towards More

A broken down car on the Bangor A2 near Seahill blocking one lane heading towards Holywood.