Police have advised motorists to avoid the Antrim Street area of Lisburn after a lorry got stuck under the railway bridge blocking the carriageway.

“A lorry is stuck under the railway bridge in Antrim Street, Lisburn, which is leading to tailbacks. Please seek an alternative route if possible,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The low bridge is clearly signposted with yellow warning signs.

There are no further details at this time.