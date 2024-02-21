Traffic: Flooding and surface water creating problems for motorists this morning and LATEST traffic road delays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The TrafficwatchNI service adds that in north Down leaving Bangor there are four areas of bad flooding – on the inner lane A2 Belfast Road between Ballysallagh Road and Ballyrobert.

AND in the Greater Belfast area traffic starting to get busy on the following routes:-

A1 Northbound towards Hillsborough Road Roundabout

M1 Belfast bound - J8 Blaris through to J1 Broadway

M2 citybound before J4 Sandyknowes through to Nelson Street

A12 Westlink towards York Street

Ormeau Road towards Ormeau Bridge - into town

North Down - A2 Belfast Road leaving Bangor - Springhill to Ballyrobert

Newtownabbey - A2 Shore Road approaching Station Road Roundabout

AND in east Belfast, the A2 Sydenham Bypass will be closed in the Belfast city centre bound direction from 23:00 - 06:00 on Wednesday (21 February 2024) and Thursday (22 February 2024) to accommodate essential maintenance works.

TrafficwatchNI advise that ‘a diversion will be in place throughout and access to Belfast City Airport will always be available from the Bangor bound side of the carriageway’.

Meanwhile, in Belfast, the Donegall Road has been closed at its junction with the Falls Road (beside Aldo`s Fish & Chip Shop) following the discovery of a large void under the road surface by NI Water investigating a damaged sewer.

A post on TrafficwatchNI adds that the closure ‘is likely to be in place for a number of days and is expected to cause significant traffic delays in the surrounding area’.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journey especially during peak traffic times.