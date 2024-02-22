Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement this morning they say that salting has been undertaken on the main routes likely to be affected (higher ground routes around Limavady).

And ‘road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads’.

Meanwhile, in East Belfast - the A2 Sydenham Bypass will be closed in the Belfast city centre bound direction from 23:00 - 06:00 on Thursday 22 February 2024 to accommodate essential maintenance works.

Traffic

TrafficwatchNI report that ‘a diversion will be in place throughout and access to Belfast City Airport will always be available from the Bangor bound side of the carriageway’.

Meanwhile, also in Belfast, the Donegall Road remains closed at its junction with the Falls Road (beside Aldo`s Fish & Chip Shop) following the discovery of a large void under the road surface by NI Water investigating a damaged sewer.

A post on TrafficwatchNI adds that the closure ‘is likely to be in place for a number of days and is expected to cause significant traffic delays in the surrounding area’.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journey especially during peak traffic times.