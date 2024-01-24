Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to TrafficwatchNI it is busy on the following routes:

leaving the M2 at Nelson Street

A12 Westlink towards York Street

Meanwhile in Co Tyrone there will be a lane closure on the A5 Tullyvar Road d Aughnacloy between Corkhill Road to Corkill Road (Aughnacloy bound lane) to facilitate drainage works.

It will remain closed from Monday 22 January 24 at 09:30 hrs until Friday 26 January 2024 at 16:30 hrs (daily for 5 Days).

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey during this Lane Closure.

AND in Dungannon there will be a lane closure on the A29 Moy Road Dungannon from U7526 Ballynorthland Park to U7526 Park Road (inc Gortmerron Link Rd & Parkwood Manor) starting on January 15 at 09:30 hrs until 16:00 Friday 26 January 2024 (2 weeks).

During this time temporary traffic signals be be in operation during the lane closure.

Stuck in traffic

This closure is required for replacement for safety fence replacement.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey at these times.

In Co Antrim - Old Stone Road between the A6 Belfast Road and Seven Mile Straight is closed due to a fallen tree - diversions being set up - this is a main road to the International Airport

Belfast – Road users are advised that the Somerton Road in Belfast is closed between the Lansdowne road and Fortwilliam Park junctions due to a fallen tree. Diversions in place, Expect delays in the area.

Workers remove a tree that fell on an electricity substation on the Kinnaird estate in Larbert during Storm Isha on Sunday

Co Londonderry - Great James Street in Derry is closed between Strand Road and Little James Street junctions due to roof tiles falling from a building. Closure will remain in place until the area is made safe. Diversions are in place, expect delays in the area.

Moneyreagh - the A23 #Ballygowan Road is closed at Moneyreagh due to a fallen tree

Lisburn: The traffic signals are currently out at the junction of Ballinderry Road / Knockmore Road. Power failures in the area. Road users should approach with caution until repaired

Flights to and from George Best Belfast City Airport were cancelled on Tuesday.

And flights scheduled to arrive from Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh are not going ahead as planned, while one flight scheduled to depart earlier to Manchester was also cancelled.

Dublin Airport has also experienced eight flight cancellations, seven "go-arounds" and two Dublin-bound flights were diverted to Belfast.

But this morning flights appear to be running as planned.

See George Best Belfast City Airport here