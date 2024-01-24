All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Traffic news: This is what is happening this morning on NI roads

A number of roads are closed thoughout NI after the ravages of Storm Jocelyn.
By Gemma Murray
Published 24th Jan 2024, 08:50 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 08:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

According to @TrafficwatchNI those affected are:

  • Moneyreagh - the A23 #Ballygowan Road is closed at Moneyreagh due to a fallen tree
  • Co Antrim - Old Stone Road between the A6 Belfast Road and Seven Mile Straight is closed due to a fallen tree - this is a main road to the International Airport

  • Lisburn: The traffic signals are currently out at the junction of Ballinderry Road / Knockmore Road. Power failures in the area. Road users should approach with caution until repaired

Flights to and from George Best Belfast City Airport were cancelled on Tuesday.

And flights scheduled to arrive from Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh are not going ahead as planned, while one flight scheduled to depart earlier to Manchester was also cancelled.

Dublin Airport has also experienced eight flight cancellations, seven "go-arounds" and two Dublin-bound flights were diverted to Belfast.

Related topics:Storm JocelynGeorge Best Belfast City AirportManchesterBirminghamEdinburghBelfast