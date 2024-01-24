Traffic news: This is what is happening this morning on NI roads
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to @TrafficwatchNI those affected are:
- Moneyreagh - the A23 #Ballygowan Road is closed at Moneyreagh due to a fallen tree
- Co Antrim - Old Stone Road between the A6 Belfast Road and Seven Mile Straight is closed due to a fallen tree - this is a main road to the International Airport
-
Lisburn: The traffic signals are currently out at the junction of Ballinderry Road / Knockmore Road. Power failures in the area. Road users should approach with caution until repaired
Flights to and from George Best Belfast City Airport were cancelled on Tuesday.
And flights scheduled to arrive from Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh are not going ahead as planned, while one flight scheduled to depart earlier to Manchester was also cancelled.
Dublin Airport has also experienced eight flight cancellations, seven "go-arounds" and two Dublin-bound flights were diverted to Belfast.