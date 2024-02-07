Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are asking drivers to please drive with caution, or seek an alternate route if possible.

And NI Direct has issued a ‘Snow and ice weather warning - information and advice’ as all counties are affected in Northern Ireland.

See the Government advice here

Stopped in traffic

They advise that Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone will be affected and ‘a period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and into Friday morning’.

They say the public can expect:

a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

And, according to TrafficwatchNI it is starting to get busy on the following routes;

Road closed

See TrafficwatchNI here

A resurfacing scheme is taking place on the A1 Lisburn Road.

It started on Sunday 4 February 2024.

According to TrafficwatchNI, ‘the road will be closed between Cranmore Gardens and Kingsbridge Hospital on five consecutive Sundays between 0500 and 18:00 hrs’.

Those days are:

Sunday 11 February

Sunday 18 February

Sunday 25 February

Sunday 3 March 2024

Overnight road closures, will also be required from Monday 12 February until Friday 16 February 2024 during the hours of 10pm and 6am .

During periods of road closure a diversion will operate using Tates Avenue, Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to take extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates of the closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and also favourable weather conditions, and any changes to the programmed dates will be advertised on the TrafficWatchNI website (www.trafficwatchni.com) when details are confirmed.

In Dungannon the B34 Killyman Road between the A29 Circular Road / Northland Row and Gortmerrion Link Road will be closed daily between 09:15 to 16:30 Monday to Saturday from Monday 29 January to Saturday 10 February 2024 (2 weeks) for carriageway resurfacing works.

A diversion route will be in place at these times – A29 Northland Row - A29 Ranfurly Road - A29 Moy Road - Far Circular Road / Gortmerron Link Road