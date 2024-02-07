All Sections
Traffic on February 7: Salting of roads on network undertaken this morning and congestion starting on Westlink

Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice has been undertaken in the early hours of Wednesday morning, but road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Feb 2024, 08:10 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 07:59 GMT
And, according to TrafficwatchNI it is starting to get busy on the following routes;

  • A1 - approaching Hillsborough Roundabout
  • A12 Westlink - from J1 Broadway to York Street
  • M1 - from J3 Blacks Road to J1 Broadway
  • M2 - coming off at Nelson Street

See TrafficwatchNI here

Stopped in trafficStopped in traffic
A resurfacing scheme is taking place on the A1 Lisburn Road.

It started on Sunday 4 February 2024.

According to TrafficwatchNI, ‘the road will be closed between Cranmore Gardens and Kingsbridge Hospital on five consecutive Sundays between 0500 and 18:00 hrs’.

Those days are:

Road closedRoad closed
  • Sunday 11 February
  • Sunday 18 February
  • Sunday 25 February
  • Sunday 3 March 2024

Overnight road closures, will also be required from Monday 12 February until Friday 16 February 2024 during the hours of 10pm and 6am .

During periods of road closure a diversion will operate using Tates Avenue, Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to take extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates of the closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and also favourable weather conditions, and any changes to the programmed dates will be advertised on the TrafficWatchNI website (www.trafficwatchni.com) when details are confirmed.

In Dungannon the B34 Killyman Road between the A29 Circular Road / Northland Row and Gortmerrion Link Road will be closed daily between 09:15 to 16:30 Monday to Saturday from Monday 29 January to Saturday 10 February 2024 (2 weeks) for carriageway resurfacing works.

A diversion route will be in place at these times – A29 Northland Row - A29 Ranfurly Road - A29 Moy Road - Far Circular Road / Gortmerron Link Road

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for travel in this area during the closures.

