Traffic: Police remain at scene of collision on M1 Westbound this morning - vehicles moved to hard shoulder
Motorists are asked to approach the scene with caution.
The vehicles involved in the earlier road traffic collision have now been moved to the Hard shoulder just after the off-slip at J7 Sprucefield.
And in the Greater Belfast area traffic is busy on the following routes:-
- M1 Belfast bound at J7 Sprucefield
- leaving the M2 at Nelson Street
- A12 Westlink towards York Street
- A1 Northbound approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout
Earlier this morning the PSNI said that the Boa Island Road, Belleek, which was closed overnight after a serious road traffic collision, has been fully reopened.
Last night the PSNI said that diversions are in place at the junctions with Main Street, Commons Road and Roscor Bridge Road.
They said that road closures were to remain in place into this morning, Tuesday, 20th February.
Motorists were asked to allow additional time for your journey.
Meanwhile, in Belfast, the Donegall Road has been closed at its junction with the Falls Road (beside Aldo`s Fish & Chip Shop) following the discovery of a large void under the road surface by NI Water investigating a damaged sewer.
A post on TrafficwatchNI adds that the closure ‘is likely to be in place for a number of days and is expected to cause significant traffic delays in the surrounding area’.
Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journey especially during peak traffic times.
Donegall Road is closed at the junction, main Falls Road down to one lane in each direction approaching the junction.