Traffic: Road collisions at Broadway Roundabout and Templepatrick affecting flow this morning
And in Belfast, police are now attending a road traffic collision on the Royal Victoria Hospital side of Broadway Roundabout.
A lane obstructed by the collision is ‘impacting traffic heading around the Roundabout towards Donegall Road / Boucher Road’.
According to TraffocwatchNI, it is ‘partially cleared but we have lost a traffic light in the collision’.
Meanwhile, in the Greater Belfast area traffic busy on the following routes:
- A1 Northbound approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout
- M1 Belfast bound - J8 Blaris - J1 Broadway
- M2 citybound Bellevue through to Nelson Street
- A12 Westlink towards York Street
- Ormeau Road into town approaching Ormeau Bridge
Earlier drivers were warned about ‘icy conditions on some roads this morning’ – especially unsalted locations.
A post on TrafficwatchNI warns that ‘Icy conditions are expected on some roads in North & West of province’.
They add that ‘salting was undertaken on the main routes likely to be affected ( higher ground routes’.
But road users are asked to ‘exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads’.