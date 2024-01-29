All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Traffic: Road collisions at Broadway Roundabout and Templepatrick affecting flow this morning

A road traffic collision after J5 Templepatrick has now been moved to the hard shoulder – but there is still slow moving traffic in the area, according to TrafficwatchNI.
By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Jan 2024, 07:31 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 08:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And in Belfast, police are now attending a road traffic collision on the Royal Victoria Hospital side of Broadway Roundabout.

A lane obstructed by the collision is ‘impacting traffic heading around the Roundabout towards Donegall Road / Boucher Road’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to TraffocwatchNI, it is ‘partially cleared but we have lost a traffic light in the collision’.

Meanwhile, in the Greater Belfast area traffic busy on the following routes:

  • A1 Northbound approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout
  • M1 Belfast bound - J8 Blaris - J1 Broadway
  • M2 citybound Bellevue through to Nelson Street
Traffic queueTraffic queue
Traffic queue
  • A12 Westlink towards York Street
  • Ormeau Road into town approaching Ormeau Bridge

Earlier drivers were warned about ‘icy conditions on some roads this morning’ – especially unsalted locations.

A post on TrafficwatchNI warns that ‘Icy conditions are expected on some roads in North & West of province’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They add that ‘salting was undertaken on the main routes likely to be affected ( higher ground routes’.

But road users are asked to ‘exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads’.

Related topics:TrafficRoyal Victoria Hospital