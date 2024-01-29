Traffic: Road collisions at Broadway Roundabout and Templepatrick affecting flow this morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And in Belfast, police are now attending a road traffic collision on the Royal Victoria Hospital side of Broadway Roundabout.

A lane obstructed by the collision is ‘impacting traffic heading around the Roundabout towards Donegall Road / Boucher Road’.

According to TraffocwatchNI, it is ‘partially cleared but we have lost a traffic light in the collision’.

Meanwhile, in the Greater Belfast area traffic busy on the following routes:

A1 Northbound approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout

M1 Belfast bound - J8 Blaris - J1 Broadway

M2 citybound Bellevue through to Nelson Street

Traffic queue

A12 Westlink towards York Street

Ormeau Road into town approaching Ormeau Bridge

Earlier drivers were warned about ‘icy conditions on some roads this morning’ – especially unsalted locations.

A post on TrafficwatchNI warns that ‘Icy conditions are expected on some roads in North & West of province’.

They add that ‘salting was undertaken on the main routes likely to be affected ( higher ground routes’.