Last night the PSNI said that diversions are in place at the junctions with Main Street, Commons Road and Roscor Bridge Road.

They said that road closures were to remain in place into this morning, Tuesday, 20th February.

Motorists were asked to allow additional time for your journey.

Road closed

Meanwhile, in Belfast, the Donegall Road has been closed at its junction with the Falls Road (beside Aldo`s Fish & Chip Shop) following the discovery of a large void under the road surface by NI Water investigating a damaged sewer.

A post on TrafficwatchNI adds that the closure ‘is likely to be in place for a number of days and is expected to cause significant traffic delays in the surrounding area’.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journey especially during peak traffic times.