Traffic: Route closed after 'large void found under road surface' and traffic busy around Belfast
The Donegall Road in Belfast has been closed at its junction with the Falls Road (beside Aldo`s Fish & Chip Shop) following the discovery of a large void under the road surface by NI Water investigating a damaged sewer.
A post on TrafficwatchNI adds that the closure ‘is likely to be in place for a number of days and is expected to cause significant traffic delays in the surrounding area’.
Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journey especially during peak traffic times.
Donegall Road is closed at the junction, main Falls Road down to one lane in each direction approaching the junction.
AND traffic is now currently busy on the following routes:
- M2:- On approach to the Nelson Street off slip.
- M3: Approaching Dee Street ( Bangor Bound).