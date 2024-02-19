Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A post on TrafficwatchNI adds that the closure ‘is likely to be in place for a number of days and is expected to cause significant traffic delays in the surrounding area’.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journey especially during peak traffic times.

Donegall Road is closed at the junction, main Falls Road down to one lane in each direction approaching the junction.

AND traffic is now currently busy on the following routes: