Traffic: Route closed after 'large void found under road surface' - traffic collision in north Belfast
A post on TrafficwatchNI adds that the closure ‘is likely to be in place for a number of days and is expected to cause significant traffic delays in the surrounding area’.
Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journey especially during peak traffic times.
Donegall Road is closed at the junction, main Falls Road down to one lane in each direction approaching the junction.
- In north Belfast, according to @TrafficwatchNI , other media reporting road traffic collision on Shore Road close to Skegoneill Avenue and NI Fire & Rescue are in attendance.
They say this is passable with care but expect delays.
- And in the Greater Belfast area traffic busy on the following routes:-
M1 Belfast bound J7 - J3
M2 citybound - J4 Sandyknowes through to Nelson Street
A12 Westlink towards York Street
A1 Northbound towards Hillsborough Road Roundabout