Traffic starting to build up in usual areas - security alert closes road in Newtownards
According to TrafficwatchNI in the Greater Belfast area traffic busy on the following routes:
- M1 leaving Belfast J2 - J3
- M3 Bridge / A2 Sydenham By pass towards Dee Street (heading to Bangor)
There is also an ongoing security alert in Rosevale Avenue in Newtownards.
Police have asked the public to avoid the area.
A resurfacing scheme is taking place on the A1 Lisburn Road.
It started on Sunday 4 February 2024.
According to TrafficwatchNI, ‘the road will be closed between Cranmore Gardens and Kingsbridge Hospital on five consecutive Sundays between 0500 and 18:00 hrs’.
Those days are:
- Sunday 11 February
- Sunday 18 February
- Sunday 25 February
- Sunday 3 March 2024
Overnight road closures, will also be required from Monday 12 February until Friday 16 February 2024 during the hours of 10pm and 6am .
During periods of road closure a diversion will operate using Tates Avenue, Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane.
The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works.
In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to take extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.
The dates of the closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and also favourable weather conditions, and any changes to the programmed dates will be advertised on the TrafficWatchNI website (www.trafficwatchni.com) when details are confirmed.
In Dungannon the B34 Killyman Road between the A29 Circular Road / Northland Row and Gortmerrion Link Road will be closed daily between 09:15 to 16:30 Monday to Saturday from Monday 29 January to Saturday 10 February 2024 (2 weeks) for carriageway resurfacing works.
A diversion route will be in place at these times – A29 Northland Row - A29 Ranfurly Road - A29 Moy Road - Far Circular Road / Gortmerron Link Road
Motorists are asked to allow extra time for travel in this area during the closures.