Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Co Londonderry - Foyle Bridge - ban on high sided vehicles and speed limit on bridge due to wind speeds on the bridge

M1 Lisburn - the vehicles involved in a road traffic collision on the M1 Belfast bound between J7 Sprucefield and the Lisburn Motorway Services have been moved to the Bus Lane - all traffic lanes open again - significant knock on delays back before J8 Blaris

In the Greater Belfast area traffic getting busy on the following routes:

A1 Northbound approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M1 Belfast bound J8 - J7

M2 citybound Bellevue through to Nelson Street

A12 Westlink towards York Street

A2 Shore Road Newtownabbey towards Station Road Roundabout

Traffic queue

This comes after a Met Office Yellow weather warning for strong winds in Co Antrim and Co Londonderry between 9am and 5pm tomorrow (Jan 31).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning advised that “strong winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel on Wednesday”.

And the public should expect:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and damage to trees is also possible

Some short term loss of power and other services

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Roadworks.

Earlier drivers in Dungannon are asked to be aware of a road closure today for carriageway resurfacing works.

According to TrafficwatchNI, in Dungannon - the B34 Killyman Road between the A29 Circular Road / Northland Row and Gortmerrion Link Road will be closed daily between 09:15 to 16:30 Monday to Saturday from Monday 29 January to Saturday 10 February 2024 for carriageway resurfacing works.

The notice adds that a diversion route is in place at these times – A29 Northland Row - A29 Ranfurly Road - A29 Moy Road - Far Circular Road / Gortmerron Link Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for travel in this area during the closures.

Meanwhile in Newtownabbey, road users are advised that A2 Shore Road will be closed between Rushpark Roundabout and Doagh Road, Newtownabbey as Phoenix Gas are installing a new gas pipeline commencing Monday 8th January 2024 at 07.00hrs to Wednesday 31st January 18:00 hrs.

The notice on TrafficwatchNI adds that ‘this phase of works will impact local commuter traffic and we recommend allowing extra time for journey’.

‘A signed diversionary route will be in place following: A2 Shore Road, B59 Doagh Road, B513 O’Neill Road and C32 Church Road.

‘Local access will be maintained throughout and the road will be open one-way from 16:00 – 07:00 each evening for vehicles travelling towards Rushpark Roundabout’.

And in Co Londonderry ‘the B48 Duncastle Road (near Donemana) is closed between Ballyheather Road and Dunagheady Road due a breach in the carriageway (Sat 6 Jan 24)’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It is likely to remain closed for the next week or two until repairs can be carried out,’ adds the post.

‘Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey until further notice’.

Also in Co Londonderry, on January 29, ‘resurfacing works are planned at the junction of Chapel Road and Magherabuoy Roundabout in Dungiven’.

‘To undertake these works, temporary traffic light control will in place between 9.30am and 4.00pm.

‘Between 9.30am and 1.00pm traffic from Dungiven will be unable access the A6 Dual Carriageway westbound from the roundabout, Feeny Road and Feeny Junction should be used from Dungiven to access the westbound A6 dual carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Traffic between Dungiven and Glenshane Rd will be under traffic light control.

‘Between 1.00pm and 4.00pm, traffic travelling eastbound on the A6 dual carriageway will unable access Dungiven from the roundabout, Feeny Junction and Feeny Road should be used from the westbound A6 dual carriageway for access to Dungiven.