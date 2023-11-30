All Sections
Traffic & Travel: A yellow weather warning for ice remains in place for Northern Ireland - M2 Belfast bound RTC now cleared

Traffic and travel news on Thursday November 30 2023
By Michael Cousins
Published 30th Nov 2023, 06:55 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 08:08 GMT
The vehicles involved in an earlier road traffic collision on the M2 Belfast bound just after M22 J1 Dunsilly on-slip have been moved to the Hardshoulder and all traffic lanes open again.

However there are lengthy knock on delays in the area, particularly the A26 Lisnevenagh Road towards Dunsilly Roundabout

A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for most of Northern Ireland remains in place until 10am this morning.

A yellow weather warning remains in placeA yellow weather warning remains in place
Yellow warning for Northern Ireland

Ice

Between 17:00 on Wed 29 Nov and 10:00 on Thu 30 Nov

Regions and local authorities affected

Northern Ireland

· County Antrim

· County Armagh

· County Down

· County Londonderry

· County Tyrone

Icy patches may cause difficult driving conditions overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

What to expect

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Further details

Wintry showers may lead to icy patches developing on untreated surfaces.

No reports of any incidents or delays so far this Thursday morning

Updates as available

