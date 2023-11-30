Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vehicles involved in an earlier road traffic collision on the M2 Belfast bound just after M22 J1 Dunsilly on-slip have been moved to the Hardshoulder and all traffic lanes open again.

However there are lengthy knock on delays in the area, particularly the A26 Lisnevenagh Road towards Dunsilly Roundabout

A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for most of Northern Ireland remains in place until 10am this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning remains in place

Yellow warning for Northern Ireland

Ice

Between 17:00 on Wed 29 Nov and 10:00 on Thu 30 Nov

Regions and local authorities affected

Northern Ireland

· County Antrim

· County Armagh

· County Down

· County Londonderry

· County Tyrone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Icy patches may cause difficult driving conditions overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

What to expect

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Further details

Wintry showers may lead to icy patches developing on untreated surfaces.

No reports of any incidents or delays so far this Thursday morning