Traffic & Travel: Advice issued ahead on the Belfast City half marathon on Sunday September 21

The route map for the Belfast half marathon

The Belfast Half Marathon takes place this weekend, Sunday September 21, starting from Ormeau Embankment at 9am and finishing there at around 12.30pm.

The marathon is the biggest Half Marathon event in Northern Ireland and has seen a massive growth, selling out year on year.

The race starts and finishes on Ormeau Embankment and takes in the South, East, North and West of Belfast.

The public is advised of some delays in and around the city for the duration of the event.