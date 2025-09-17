Traffic & Travel: Advice issued ahead on the Belfast City half marathon on Sunday September 21

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 17th Sep 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 13:04 BST
The route map for the Belfast half marathon

The Belfast Half Marathon takes place this weekend, Sunday September 21, starting from Ormeau Embankment at 9am and finishing there at around 12.30pm.

The marathon is the biggest Half Marathon event in Northern Ireland and has seen a massive growth, selling out year on year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The race starts and finishes on Ormeau Embankment and takes in the South, East, North and West of Belfast.

The route map for the Belfast half marathonplaceholder image
The route map for the Belfast half marathon

The public is advised of some delays in and around the city for the duration of the event.

Police have asked members of the public to follow any signed diversions, follow the direction of police and race marshals and allow some extra time for your journey.

Related topics:TrafficTravelPoliceNorthern IrelandNorth
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice