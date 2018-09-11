Traffic & Travel Alerts: Northern Ireland v Israel in Windsor Park

The PSNI has made a traffic and travel announcement ahead of Tuesday evening's game between Northern Ireland and Israel in Windsor Park.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm and road users in south Belfast are being advised to plan for potential delays in the Westlink, Broadway Roundabout, Lisburn Road, Tates Avenue, Glenmachan Street and Boucher Road areas between 5.45 pm and 8pm and then again between 9.15 pm and 11pm.

Northern Ireland supporters.

Police will be placing cones near the venue to maximise public safety, minimise traffic disruption and secure Emergency Vehicle Access to the venue and local communities.

Motorists are asked to comply with these restrictions.

If you are driving to the match, please park with consideration to the local community and businesses.