Traffic & Travel: An orange weather warning is currently in place for parts of Northern Ireland

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for Northern Ireland

There are currently two weather warnings in place for Northern Ireland.

On Sunday morning the Met Office extended their previously issued yellow warning to cover all parts of Northern Ireland.

That warning has since been updated to an Orange warning for wind for large parts of counties Armagh and Down.

The Met Office advise

Storm Debi is like to bring very strong and disruptive winds to southeast Northern Ireland on Monday morning

What to expect

Flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life

Orange weather warning issued

Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, and ferry services are affected

Some roads and bridges likely to close

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

The Orange warning for wind expires at 12noon today, Monday 13 with the yellow warning for wind and rain continuing until 2pm this afternoon