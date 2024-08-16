Traffic & Travel: Busy route closed this afternoon following a road traffic collision

By Michael Cousins
Published 16th Aug 2024, 15:29 BST
The Old Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn is closed

Road Policing have said the road is closed with diversions in place from the Comber Road onto the Creevy Road.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route

Updates as available

