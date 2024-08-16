Traffic & Travel: Busy route closed this afternoon following a road traffic collision
The Old Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn is closed
Road Policing have said the road is closed with diversions in place from the Comber Road onto the Creevy Road.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Motorists are advised to find an alternative route
Updates as available
