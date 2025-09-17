Traffic & Travel: Delays expected after wall collapse partially blocking route

Traffic delays following flooding

A wall has collapsed due to flooding in the area

A wall has collapsed partially blocking the Shore Rd at the junction of Mill Rd between Belfast and Newtownabbey due to heavy flooding in the area.

The road is passable with care.

Police have said that road users should approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way

Road users should avoid the area and if possible seek an alternative route for their journey.(07:29)

Diversions are in place.