Traffic & Travel: Delays for motorists with lane restriction with burst water main
There are delays on the A1 Northbound this morning approaching the Hillsborough Road Roundabout and on towards Sprucefield.
By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 07:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 07:55 BST
According to @TrafficwatchNI there is a ‘lane restriction’ with a NI Water water main burst in area.