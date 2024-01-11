Traffic & Travel: Earlier 3 car collision on M2 moved tp hard shoulder - but still causing delats
A post on @TrafficwatchNI says: “M2 Belfast bound - an earlier 3 car road traffic collision between the Motorway Services and J4 Sandyknowes has been moved to the H/S Bus Lane”.
It adds: “All traffic lanes open again - traffic on the move again but delays back to J5 Templepatrick currently”.
Earlier, this morning in fact a post said: “M2 Belfast bound J5 - j4 - 3 car RTC outer lane btw Motorway Services and J4 Sandyknowes’.
It adds that the collision is ‘passable inner lane’.
But drivers should expect delays.