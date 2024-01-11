All Sections
Traffic & Travel: Earlier 3 car collision on M2 moved tp hard shoulder - but still causing delats

Drivers should expect delays this afternoon on the M2 motorway after a road traffic collision.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Jan 2024, 08:36 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 13:23 GMT
A post on @TrafficwatchNI says: “M2 Belfast bound - an earlier 3 car road traffic collision between the Motorway Services and J4 Sandyknowes has been moved to the H/S Bus Lane”.

It adds: “All traffic lanes open again - traffic on the move again but delays back to J5 Templepatrick currently”.

Earlier, this morning in fact a post said: “M2 Belfast bound J5 - j4 - 3 car RTC outer lane btw Motorway Services and J4 Sandyknowes’.

It adds that the collision is ‘passable inner lane’.

But drivers should expect delays.

