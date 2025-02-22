Traffic & Travel: Emergency services currently at the scene of a serious one vehicle road traffic collision
Police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious one vehicle road traffic collision in the Railway Street area of Comber.
Local diversions are in place, and road users are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.
An update will be provided in due course.
