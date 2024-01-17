The PSNI have this morning issued a statement advising that ‘overnight snow and ice has made driving conditions difficult throughout Northern Ireland this morning’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They advise drivers to ‘exercise caution, particularly on untreated roads’.

And ask drivers to ‘slow down and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile Finaghy crossroads has been reopened in all directions after an earlier road traffic collision, according to @TrafficwatchNI.

‘However, due to damage to traffic signals, The pedestrian crossing across Upper Lisburn Road and the right turn arrow into Finaghy Rd North are unlikely to be repaired until Wed afternoon,’ it adds.

It has emerged that a number of firefighters were taken to hospital last night after their vehicle collided with a double decker bus in Belfast while responding to an incident.

The accident happened on the Upper Lisburn Road on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it still had resources available to attend other incidents.

The spokesperson said: “At 2205hrs on Tuesday 16th January a fire appliance from Cadogan fire station was involved in a road traffic collision with a Translink double decker bus on the Upper Lisburn Road whilst en route to an incident.

“A number of NIFRS personnel and the driver of the bus were treated at the scene by NIAS (Northern Ireland Ambulance Service) for non-life threatening injuries and a number were taken to hospital.

“All personnel involved are receiving the necessary medical attention and sufficient resources remain available to attend any other incidents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI advised road users to avoid the Finaghy crossroads due to the collision.

Snow falls across Belfast, general view M2

Yesterday some roads were reported as being ‘impassable’ in Northern Ireland now after temperatures fell below freezing again overnight.

Yesterday the Education Authority advised of a number of school closures ‘due to adverse weather’.

They were:

A gritter and snow plough

Belfast Schools

St Anne's Primary School Belfast, Kingsway, BT10 0LF

Rathmore Grammar School, Kingsway, BT10 0LF

North Eastern Schools

Straid Primary School, 3 Irish Hill Road, BT39 9NQ

Hazelbank Primary School, 20 Hazelbank Road, BT42 4LP

South Eastern Schools

Ballymacward Primary School, 22 Rock Road, BT28 3SU

Yellow weather warning

Southern Schools

Churchtown Primary School, 36 Muff Road, BT80 9XA

Earlier this morning the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) warned of disruption to many services it provides ahead of the day of industrial action on Thursday 18 January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement they said that ‘industrial action will cause disruption to our winter gritting service’ and ‘we would advise people to avoid travel, if possible, on Thursday, 18 January 2024’.

‘Where people need to travel, drivers and other road users will need to take particular care on Thursday and Friday given the potential for icy conditions and ongoing disruption to gritting,’ adds the statement.

‘Where possible, contingency plans are being put in place, but it is expected that there will be widespread disruption on Thursday, which will affect the following services:

Winter service – gritting of the road network;

Repair of serious infrastructure defects such as manhole collapse or potholes;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prioritisation of assistance to those incidents with most impact to life and property;

Response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road such as oil spills or unexpected debris;

Drainage infrastructure clearing and cleansing;

MOT services and driving tests;

Strangford Ferry services;

Significantly reduce our capacity to respond to flood emergencies;

Significant delays in responding to calls to the flood incident line’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement adds: ‘We will not know the precise number of staff available until the days of strike action which means it could be Thursday morning before the full impact will be known and understood.