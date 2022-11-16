News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

LiveTraffic & Travel: Latest news - Westlink collision creating delays for traffic

Here is the latest news on your route today on NI roads from @TrafficwatchNI.

By Gemma Murray
5 minutes ago
Stopped in traffic
Stopped in traffic

Know what is happening before you start your journey.

Latest traffic & travel from Northern Ireland

Show new updates
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 11:09

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 10:55

20mph limits ‘have little impact on road safety’, report claims

New study finds ‘no significant differences’ between routes with 20mph limits and those with 30mph or 40mph limits

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 10:32

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 10:28

Latest traffic & travel from Northern Ireland

Home
Page 1 of 1
TrafficWestlink