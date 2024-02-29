Traffic & Travel: Latest on February 29, 2024 - know where to expect delays
Traffic is getting busy this morning in the Greater Belfast area.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic is busy on the following routes;
- Old Golf Course Road - towards Blacks Road
- Sydenham Bypass - from Tillysburn to M3 Bridge
- A8 - towards Sandyknowes
- A12 Westlink - from J1 Broadway through to York Street
- M1 - from J8 Blaris to J6 Saintfield Road city bound
- Leaving the M2 at Nelson Street