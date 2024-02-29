Traffic & Travel: Latest on February 29, 2024 - know where to expect delays

All Sections
Traffic is getting busy this morning in the Greater Belfast area.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:03 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 08:17 GMT
Traffic is busy on the following routes;

  • Old Golf Course Road - towards Blacks Road
  • Sydenham Bypass - from Tillysburn to M3 Bridge
  • A8 - towards Sandyknowes
  • A12 Westlink - from J1 Broadway through to York Street
  • M1 - from J8 Blaris to J6 Saintfield Road city bound
  • Leaving the M2 at Nelson Street

