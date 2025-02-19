Traffic & Travel: Lisburn road closed following RTC - alternative route advised
The PSNI have said a Lisburn road is closed this afternoon
Road users are advised the Saintfield Road, Lisburn is currently closed in the direction of Ballynahinch following a two vehicle road traffic collision.
Please seek an alternate route for your journey.
Updates as available
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.