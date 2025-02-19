Traffic & Travel: Lisburn road closed following RTC - alternative route advised

The PSNI have said a Lisburn road is closed this afternoon

Road users are advised the Saintfield Road, Lisburn is currently closed in the direction of Ballynahinch following a two vehicle road traffic collision.

Please seek an alternate route for your journey.

Updates as available

