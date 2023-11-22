Traffic & Travel: Long delays after road traffic collision in Moira - police attending
Motorists are being warned about long delays on the A3 Lurgan and Lisburn Roads due to a road traffic collision before 8am close to the Hillsborough Road.
The post on @TrafficwatchNI adds that PSNI are attending.
An overnight lane closure on A1 Northbound approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout will remain in place on Wednesday morning through the peak period, according to @TrafficwatchNI.
The post asks motorists to ‘please allow extra time for your journey’.
