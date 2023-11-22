All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Traffic & Travel: Long delays after road traffic collision in Moira - police attending

Motorists are being warned about long delays on the A3 Lurgan and Lisburn Roads due to a road traffic collision before 8am close to the Hillsborough Road.
By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 07:41 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 08:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The post on @TrafficwatchNI adds that PSNI are attending.

An overnight lane closure on A1 Northbound approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout will remain in place on Wednesday morning through the peak period, according to @TrafficwatchNI.

The post asks motorists to ‘please allow extra time for your journey’.

Moira - long delays on the A3 Lurgan and Lisburn Roads due to a road traffic collision before 8am close to the Hillsborough Road - Police attending (08:25)

Related topics:MotoristsTrafficPSNI