Traffic & Travel: Main route closed following RTC this morning

By Michael Cousins
Published 13th May 2024, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
PSNI Newry Mourne and Down have issued a traffic update as road closed

They have said ‘The Armagh Road, Newry is closed between the Mullaghglass Road and the roundabout at the Newry bypass due to a road traffic collision on Monday 13th May.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Updates as available

Related topics:TrafficRTCMotoristsPSNINewry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.