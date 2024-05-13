Traffic & Travel: Main route closed following RTC this morning
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
PSNI Newry Mourne and Down have issued a traffic update as road closed
They have said ‘The Armagh Road, Newry is closed between the Mullaghglass Road and the roundabout at the Newry bypass due to a road traffic collision on Monday 13th May.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.
Updates as available
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.