Traffic & travel: Motorcyclist killed in two vehicle collision is named

The statement says that David Gilmore from the Portadown area died in hospital as a result of his injuries following the collision on Saturday, 17th September shortly after 12pm.Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Mr Gilmore, who was riding a motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a black Hyundai Tucson on the Curr Road, adjacent to the Moylagh Road turn off.“Mr Gilmore was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment to his injuries, however, he has since passed away.

"The driver of the other vehicle did not require any medical treatment.“A full investigation is currently underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 794 of 17/09/22.”

** Earlier the Department for Infrastructure are asking motorists to be aware it’s ‘#CycleToSchoolWeek’ and they should expect to see more children cycling to school.

Their advice is: “S L O W D O W N near schools or where you see young cyclists - this week and every week. #RespectEveryonesJourney @NIRoadPolicing”

** The Department for Infrastructure has also reposted a Met Office post advising motorists that ‘it was a very wet start in places this morning, leading to some difficult travelling conditions’.

The post adds: “Warm and muggy to the south of the rain, fresher to the north Stay #WeatherAware”

David Gilmore

** The PSNI are now advising motorists of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Kilrea Road, Upperlands.

In a statement they say the road is badly congested and police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.

** And TrafficwatchNI are advising motorists of a #Lisburn multi vehicle Road Traffic Collision on the M1 citybound between J8 Blaris and J7 Sprucefield on-slip - cars just moved to Hard Shoulder. They add there are “knock on delays in the area”

