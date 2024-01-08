Traffic & Travel: Motorists advised of delays around Belfast this morning due to icy conditions

Motorists have been advised of delays in Belfast this morning.

The latest advice from @TrafficwatchNI is to be aware of ‘delays A55 Belvoir Road - Tesco Newtownbreda to main A24 Saintfield Road Junction’ because of a ‘lane restriction in place at Forestside shopping centre’.

In the latest statement from the PSNI, ‘road users are advised to exercise caution this morning in the Newry and South Armagh areas due to icy conditions, particularly on rural roads’.

They say that ‘Bettys Hill Road is currently impassable and road users should seek an alternative route for their journey where possible’.

AND road users are also advised that the Lisleen Road South in Comber is currently closed due to icy road conditions.

Police are also in attendance at a road traffic collision in the area.

Diversions are in place at the junctions with Gransha Road and Moneyreagh Road.

Police ask motorists to ‘please avoid the area, exercise caution and seek alternative routes for your journeys’.

A statement from the PSNI adds that ‘below freezing overnight temperatures have caused widespread ice throughout the road network’.

It asks drivers to ‘stick to main, gritted roads when possible’ and to ‘slow down, and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front’.

Meanwhile, in Newry, a gritter has ‘hit parked vehicles due to black ice between the Forkhill Roundabout and Meigh village’.