Traffic & Travel: Motorists are asked to seek alternative route after Co Tyrone road closed to deal with 'serious road traffic collision'
A Co Tyrone road has been closed this morning after a ‘serious road traffic collision’.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
A post on @TrafficwatchNI says that the A5 Tullyvar Road has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.
The post adds that the closure is between the Annaghilla Road Roundabout, #Ballygawley and Favour Royal Road, #Aughnacloy.
Motorists are asked to please seek an alternative route.