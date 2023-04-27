News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
32 minutes ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
45 minutes ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
54 minutes ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
2 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
15 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit

Traffic & Travel: Motorists are asked to seek alternative route after Co Tyrone road closed to deal with 'serious road traffic collision'

A Co Tyrone road has been closed this morning after a ‘serious road traffic collision’.

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read

A post on @TrafficwatchNI says that the A5 Tullyvar Road has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.

The post adds that the closure is between the Annaghilla Road Roundabout, #Ballygawley and Favour Royal Road, #Aughnacloy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Motorists are asked to please seek an alternative route.

Most Popular
Road closedRoad closed
Road closed
Related topics:TrafficMotoristsTravel