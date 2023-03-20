Traffic & Travel: Motorists must be careful as signals out at busy junction

A post on @TrafficwatchNI says: “In #Derry/#Londonderry -The Traffic Signals on the Limavady Rd on approach to #Ebrington Square are out

"Road users are advised to approach with caution and should be prepared to Stop and Give Way as necessary”.

The same public service is reporting that there are no freezing temperatures for motorists to be aware of this morning.

“WinterService Positive temps - with no winter hazards forecast - No salting of the scheduled network has been undertaken overnight / Monday morning,” they report.

Traffic information

