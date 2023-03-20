News you can trust since 1737
Traffic & Travel: Motorists must be careful as signals out at busy junction

Traffic signals on the Limavady Road on approach to #Ebrington Square are out, TrafficwatchNI are reporting ths morning.

By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Mar 2023, 08:11 GMT- 1 min read

A post on @TrafficwatchNI says: “In #Derry/#Londonderry -The Traffic Signals on the Limavady Rd on approach to #Ebrington Square are out

"Road users are advised to approach with caution and should be prepared to Stop and Give Way as necessary”.

The same public service is reporting that there are no freezing temperatures for motorists to be aware of this morning.

“WinterService Positive temps - with no winter hazards forecast - No salting of the scheduled network has been undertaken overnight / Monday morning,” they report.

