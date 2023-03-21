News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
25 minutes ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
18 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
18 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
19 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
21 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant

Traffic & Travel: Motorists must expect delays with lane restriction in place - 'leave extra time for journey'

Motorists are being asked to expect delays in north Down with a lane restriction in place.

By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Mar 2023, 07:52 GMT- 1 min read

A post on TrafficwatchNI says: “#NorthDown - #Bangor lane restriction in place - for weeks A2 S Circular Rd on approach to #Newtownards Rd R`bout and on towards Retail Park on West Circular Rd (after KFC to Currys)”.

It adds that motorists should “expect delays heading towards Springhill and A2 Belfast leaving Bangor - allow extra time”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Traffic information
Traffic information
Traffic information
Most Popular
Police
Police
Police
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident
MotoristsTrafficTravelCurrys