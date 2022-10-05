Traffic & travel: Motorists should be aware it is 'cycle to school week'

** The Department for Infrastructure are asking motorists to be aware it’s ‘#CycleToSchoolWeek’ and they should expect to see more children cycling to school.

Their advice is: “S L O W D O W N near schools or where you see young cyclists - this week and every week. #RespectEveryonesJourney @NIRoadPolicing”

** The Department for Infrastructure has also reposted a Met Office post advising motorists that ‘it was a very wet start in places this morning, leading to some difficult travelling conditions’.

The post adds: “Warm and muggy to the south of the rain, fresher to the north Stay #WeatherAware”

** The PSNI are now advising motorists of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Kilrea Road, Upperlands.

In a statement they say the road is badly congested and police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.

** And TrafficwatchNI are advising motorists of a #Lisburn multi vehicle Road Traffic Collision on the M1 citybound between J8 Blaris and J7 Sprucefield on-slip - cars just moved to Hard Shoulder. They add there are “knock on delays in the area”

Road closed