Traffic & travel: Motorists should be aware it is 'cycle to school week'

The PSNI are advising motorists of delays for motorists in different locations in Northern Ireland.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 11:40 am - 1 min read

** The Department for Infrastructure are asking motorists to be aware it’s ‘#CycleToSchoolWeek’ and they should expect to see more children cycling to school.

Their advice is: “S L O W D O W N near schools or where you see young cyclists - this week and every week. #RespectEveryonesJourney @NIRoadPolicing”

** The Department for Infrastructure has also reposted a Met Office post advising motorists that ‘it was a very wet start in places this morning, leading to some difficult travelling conditions’.

The post adds: “Warm and muggy to the south of the rain, fresher to the north Stay #WeatherAware”

** The PSNI are now advising motorists of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Kilrea Road, Upperlands.

In a statement they say the road is badly congested and police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.

Classroomn

** And TrafficwatchNI are advising motorists of a #Lisburn multi vehicle Road Traffic Collision on the M1 citybound between J8 Blaris and J7 Sprucefield on-slip - cars just moved to Hard Shoulder. They add there are “knock on delays in the area”

Road closed

PSNI
