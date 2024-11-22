Traffic & Travel: Motorway closed following a two vehicle collision
Traffic disruption expected as busy rush hour period approaches
M2 Motorway Southbound at the slip road for the Antrim Area Hospital is closed following a two vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon, Friday November 22.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
