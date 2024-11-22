Traffic & Travel: Motorway closed following a two vehicle collision

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 13:33 GMT
Road closedRoad closed
Road closed
Traffic disruption expected as busy rush hour period approaches

M2 Motorway Southbound at the slip road for the Antrim Area Hospital is closed following a two vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon, Friday November 22.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Related topics:Motorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice