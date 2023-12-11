Traffic & Travel: Police confirm a man in his 30s has died following single-vehicle road traffic collision in County Antrim
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed a man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Armoy on Sunday evening, 10th December
Sergeant Miller-Devlin from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.30pm of a collision within the vicinity of the Coolkeeran Road, involving a silver Peugeot 207.
“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services and first aid was provided at the scene.
“A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries where he sadly passed away. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
“Local diversions were in place for a time however the road has since reopened to traffic. A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened is ongoing.
“Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1912 10/12/23.”