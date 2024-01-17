Traffic & Travel: PSNI advise that 'overnight snow and ice has made driving conditions difficult' - 'slow down and increase breaking distance'
They advise drivers to ‘exercise caution, particularly on untreated roads’.
And ask drivers to ‘slow down and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front’.
Meanwhile Finaghy crossroads has been reopened in all directions after an earlier road traffic collision, according to @TrafficwatchNI.
‘However, due to damage to traffic signals, The pedestrian crossing across Upper Lisburn Road and the right turn arrow into Finaghy Rd North are unlikely to be repaired until Wed afternoon,’ it adds.
This advice comes as Northern Ireland is going through back-to-back weather warnings for snow and ice.
Yesterday some roads were reported as being ‘impassable’ in Northern Ireland now after temperatures fell below freezing again overnight.
Yesterday the Education Authority advised of a number of school closures ‘due to adverse weather’.
They were:
Belfast Schools
- St Anne's Primary School Belfast, Kingsway, BT10 0LF
- Rathmore Grammar School, Kingsway, BT10 0LF
North Eastern Schools
- Straid Primary School, 3 Irish Hill Road, BT39 9NQ
- Hazelbank Primary School, 20 Hazelbank Road, BT42 4LP
South Eastern Schools
- Ballymacward Primary School, 22 Rock Road, BT28 3SU
Southern Schools
- Churchtown Primary School, 36 Muff Road, BT80 9XA
Earlier this morning the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) warned of disruption to many services it provides ahead of the day of industrial action on Thursday 18 January 2024.
In a statement they said that ‘industrial action will cause disruption to our winter gritting service’ and ‘we would advise people to avoid travel, if possible, on Thursday, 18 January 2024’.
‘Where people need to travel, drivers and other road users will need to take particular care on Thursday and Friday given the potential for icy conditions and ongoing disruption to gritting,’ adds the statement.
‘Where possible, contingency plans are being put in place, but it is expected that there will be widespread disruption on Thursday, which will affect the following services:
Winter service – gritting of the road network;
Repair of serious infrastructure defects such as manhole collapse or potholes;
Prioritisation of assistance to those incidents with most impact to life and property;
Response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road such as oil spills or unexpected debris;
Drainage infrastructure clearing and cleansing;
MOT services and driving tests;
Strangford Ferry services;
Significantly reduce our capacity to respond to flood emergencies;
Significant delays in responding to calls to the flood incident line’.
The statement adds: ‘We will not know the precise number of staff available until the days of strike action which means it could be Thursday morning before the full impact will be known and understood.
‘The Department will, however, only be able to deliver a fraction of its normal gritting service’.