Traffic & Travel: PSNI assisting NIFRS evacuate homes in Portadown over fire - PSNI investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Circular Road, Katesbridge in November 2023 are to return to the scene

PSNI are currently assisting colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service with the evacuation of residential properties in the Timakeel area of Portadown, following a report of a fire.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:03 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 12:49 GMT
Police are asking that the public avoid the area, and motorists seek an alternative route for their journey.

Meanwhile, PSNI Collision Investigation Unit officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the Circular Road, Katesbridge in November 2023 are to return to the scene.

Diversions, which will be clearly signposted, will be in place at the Tanvally Road and Aughnacloy Road junctions between 7.00pm and 10.00pm on Tuesday, 27th February.

Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles.

