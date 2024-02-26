Traffic & Travel: PSNI investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Circular Road, Katesbridge in November 2023 are to return to the scene
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the Circular Road, Katesbridge in November 2023 are to return to the scene.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Diversions, which will be clearly signposted, will be in place at the Tanvally Road and Aughnacloy Road junctions between 7.00pm and 10.00pm on Tuesday, 27th February.
Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles.