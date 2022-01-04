The PSNI have issued advice around hazardous driving conditions.

They have said, 'Driving conditions are hazardous on many routes this evening due to snow and freezing temperatures.

Please avoid all unnecessary travel if possible. If you must venture out, please reduce your speed and drive to suit the conditions.'

The advice comes as the Met Office issue a yellow warning for snow and ice later in the week.

Northern Ireland saw the first snowfall of the year with many areas seeing lying snow.



